Comox Valley Art Gallery’s Youth Media Project screening films at Sid Williams

“Perspectives” is a free screening of local youth films that will take place at the Sid William’s Theatre at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9.

The screening will feature recently created original films created through the Comox Valley Art Gallery’s Youth Media Project. This is a free, all-ages event, open to the general public.

The films explore a wide range of themes that brainstorm future ways we can all work together to strengthen community resilience. Participants have had an opportunity to work collaboratively with the Tsolum River Restoration Society, the Jordan River Restoration Society, Eureka Support Society and the Comox Valley Transition Society’s Girl’s Group to explore how people come together in these spaces to find solutions to some of the upcoming challenges we might face.

One film explores how climate change is impacting our local Tsolum River and what we might be able to do to mitigate this in our community. Another film explores what it might take to bring salmon back to the Jordan River. The film screening will also feature two original music videos, and a computer animation piece created by local artist and past participant Dan Béaule.

The Comox Valley Art Gallery’s Youth Media Project is a program aimed at connecting young creative individuals to employment opportunities while training them in the technical and creative aspects of filmmaking. The program includes multiple workshops and ample opportunities to build connections within the community. The CVAG YMP runs over the course of 13 weeks and is open to young people ages 16-30.

“I enjoyed being able to participate in all of the different films and making lots of new connections and friends,” says Mathew Nobert, a CVAG YMP participant.

“Perspectives” will be screening at the Sid William’s Theatre on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for people to mingle with the budding filmmakers of the Comox Valley. Patrons are encouraged to book their free tickets through the Sid Williams Theatre by phone or online in advance. Mask-wearing is currently encouraged but not required.

For more info contact Krista.cvagymp@gmail.com or phone the Comox Valley Art Gallery.

