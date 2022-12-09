Comox Valley artist receives Maritime Museum of B.C. award

Comox Valley artist Bill Maximick has received a Maritime Museum of British Columbia SS Beaver Medal, awarded for outstanding contributions to B.C.’s marine sector.

Admiral John Anderson (Ret’d) presented the awards at CFB Esquimalt on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

“Which is really prestigious because I think he was one of the main admirals of the Canadian Navy,’’ said Maximick, who owns Maximick Originals, a gallery and custom framing business in Courtenay.

A news release states: ‘Maximick’s powerful and authentic paintings strongly illustrate his many years working on tugs, fish boats and in remote logging camps. He has served as a mentor to other artists. Residing in the Comox Valley, Bill continues to paint.’

“It was a surprise when I got the phone call last August,” he said. “I feel honoured to have got such an award being an artist. Artists don’t usually get stuff like this.”

In 1977, Maximick completed a large painting of Captain Cook entering Nootka Sound in 1778. The painting is part of the collection at the Maritime Museum of B.C. in Victoria, and at the Captain Cook Birthplace Museum in Middlesbrough, England.



