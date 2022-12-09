Bill Maximick displays his Maritime Museum of British Columbia SS Beaver Medal. Scott Stanfield photo

Bill Maximick displays his Maritime Museum of British Columbia SS Beaver Medal. Scott Stanfield photo

Comox Valley artist receives Maritime Museum of B.C. award

Comox Valley artist Bill Maximick has received a Maritime Museum of British Columbia SS Beaver Medal, awarded for outstanding contributions to B.C.’s marine sector.

Admiral John Anderson (Ret’d) presented the awards at CFB Esquimalt on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

“Which is really prestigious because I think he was one of the main admirals of the Canadian Navy,’’ said Maximick, who owns Maximick Originals, a gallery and custom framing business in Courtenay.

A news release states: ‘Maximick’s powerful and authentic paintings strongly illustrate his many years working on tugs, fish boats and in remote logging camps. He has served as a mentor to other artists. Residing in the Comox Valley, Bill continues to paint.’

“It was a surprise when I got the phone call last August,” he said. “I feel honoured to have got such an award being an artist. Artists don’t usually get stuff like this.”

In 1977, Maximick completed a large painting of Captain Cook entering Nootka Sound in 1778. The painting is part of the collection at the Maritime Museum of B.C. in Victoria, and at the Captain Cook Birthplace Museum in Middlesbrough, England.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

artistComox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Unadoptable animals find home in B.C. with SAINTS

Just Posted

EDAS team member Riley McCarthy guides (a.k.a. shepherds) Noah Burdett as he fills a bag to be delivered to a local agency during the Everybody Deserves a Smile work day. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Everybody Deserves A Smile packaging days fill 1,355 bags of hope

Simba Investments is seeking subdivision approval for 48 single-family lots at 1000 Pritchard Road in Comox. Google Street View screenshot
Valley developer taking Town of Comox to court over delayed subdivision application

Snow conditions on opening day from the Raven webcam at Mount Washington Alpine Resort Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.
Lack of snow prevents lifts from spinning on opening day at Mount Washington

Demands for pet food are increasing at food banks across the province. Photo by Terry Farrell
Pet food banks see increased demand: SPCA