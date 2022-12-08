Comox Valley arts and sports groups share more than $710,000 in provincial community gaming grants

The Comox Valley Art Gallery was one of 26 local groups to receive a community gaming grant from the provincial government on Thursday, Dec. 8. Photo supplied

Several Comox Valley arts and sports groups received community gaming grants from the provincial government.

The funding, announced Thursday, Dec. 8, is part of $140 million distributed annually to not-for-profit organizations that deliver services and make life better for people throughout British Columbia.

Twelve Comox Valley arts groups received a total of $340,850, while 14 local sports groups shared $370,500.

“People’s lives are enhanced by the sports, arts and cultural programming that not-for-profit organizations offer throughout British Columbia,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Healthy, vibrant communities are key to a healthy, vibrant province and these grants are one way our government is helping people in communities thrive.”

The Comox Valley Art Gallery received $62,000 in funding. CVAG Executive director Glen Sanford said such funding is integral to the ongoing efforts at the gallery.

“Thanks to this support from community gaming, we are able to provide strong exhibitions of contemporary art, offer programs that educate the public, engage young people in gallery tours and artmaking projects, and provide mentorship and exhibition opportunities to young emerging artists,” he told the Record.

Other local arts groups receiving funding include:

• Comox Archives & Museum Society – $19,000

• Performing Arts BC Festivals Society – $20,400

• Comox Valley Community Arts Council – $32,000

• Comox Valley Exhibition Association – $50,000

• Comox Valley Folk Society – $10,000

• Courtenay and District Historical Society -$52,500

• Federation of British Columbia Writers – $20,150

• Nova Voce Choral Society – $10,000

• The Alberni Project Society- $11,500.

• Hornby Festival Society – $23,000

• Hornby Island Arts Council – $30,300.

“Community Gaming Grants play a big role in making sure the programs, services, and facilities that we count on run smoothly,” said Courtenay-Comox MLA Ronna-Rae Leonard. “These grants help residents get active, explore their communities, and stay connected to friends, family, and neighbours. I am so pleased that each organization can continue to operate with help from these grants.”

On the sports side, the Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association received $100,000. CVMHA president Lauri Neufeld said the cash infusion will help offset costs for families.

“Over the years Comox Valley Minor Hockey Association has believed in keeping the cost of registration reasonable so families of all financial levels can have their children participate in hockey,” she said. “We apply annually for a gaming grant in the hopes of receiving it to offset some of the costs that we have to pay so the families don’t have to. With 600+ members in all ages from U7 – U21, we utilize all three sheets of ice in the Valley for a large portion of the week from August – April. We know every year that there is no guarantee that we will receive it, and we are grateful to see its approval as it would be a huge hit to the budget if we were to be denied, and we would have to increase our fees substantially to cover everything.”

There are many ‘unseen’ costs surrounding such a large organization.

“CVMHA spends approximately $200,000 on ice alone annually,” said Neufeld. “We purchase equipment annually such as pucks, first aid supplies, socks, as well we have a supply of goalie gear that families can borrow until their child decides if playing goalie is what they want to do which needs to be updated or replaced often. Last year, the referee rates almost doubled and with the shortage in experienced referees, we have to “import” from other associations for higher level games which then costs us more due to having to pay travel expenses and sometimes accommodations.

Other sports groups receiving funding include:

• Strathcona Nordic Ski Club – $36,500.

• Chimo Gymnastics Club – $40,000

• Comox Valley Lacrosse Association – $11,400

• Comox Valley Baseball Association – $20,000

• Comox Valley Volleyball Club – $11,000

• Mt. Washington Ski Club – $24,500

• Comox Valley Ringette Association – $8,000

• Comox Valley Aquatic Club – $43,000

• Comox Valley Skating Club – $27,000

• Comox Valley Curling Club – $10,000

• Comox Valley Raiders Youth Football Club – $28,000

• Comox Valley Breakers Women’s Hockey – $3,500

• Coal Hills BMX Association – $10,600.

