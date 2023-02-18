The staff at the Auxiliary for Comox Valley Healthcare Cottage Thrift Shop are always smiling - and nearly always serving customers. The thrift shop, located at the back of the old St. Joseph’s Hospital, has such a great reputation, shoppers often start lining up 30 minutes before the store opens. The thrift shop is open Wednesdays through Saturdays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Photo by Terry Farrell.

Comox Valley Auxiliary thrift store in need of stock

In some ways, it’s a good problem to have, but it is a problem.

The Auxiliary for Comox Valley Healthcare Cottage Thrift Shop is putting the call out for more stock.

“We are selling so much, some of our shelves are bare,” said volunteer Sandra Kryschuk.

The shop, located at the rear entrance of the old St. Joseph’s hospital site at 2137 Comox Ave., is among the most popular thrift shops in the Valley. Lineups are commonplace outside, before the doors open to the public at 10 a.m., Wednesdays through Saturdays. (The store is open until 4 p.m.).

Money raised from the store goes to a worthy cause.

“We are 100 per cent volunteer run and all the money goes to The Views at St. Joseph’s and the Comox Valley Regional Hospital for patient care and comfort,” said Kryschuk.

Anyone needing more information should contact the thrift shop at 250-339-8655.

