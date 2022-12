Dripside Customs and Comox Valley Dodge co-hosted a “Christmas On Us” event, where they gave away a new car to one lucky entrant. Nikita Saunders (middle, with her family) was the lucky winner. Pictured with Saunders and her family are Dripside Customs owner Connor Ingram (left) and COmox Valley Dodge owner Carson Grant. Photo by Patrick Donnelly

Dripside Customs and Comox Valley Dodge co-hosted a “Christmas On Us” event, where they gave away a new car to one lucky entrant. People were asked to submit the name of someone they felt needed a new vehicle, and a random draw was made among all the entries. The winner was Nikita Saunders.

”I feel so very blessed to be gifted something so huge right before Christmas,” said Saunders. “We are just so thankful for this!”

