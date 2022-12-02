Comox Valley charity brightens holiday season for families

The Building Christmas Dreams campaign helps families or individuals in need. File photo

A Comox Valley business — with help from the community — has been brightening the holiday season for many families for several years.

Cameron Contracting, along with Hyland Precast, is asking the community to nominate families or individuals in need as they kick off the sixth annual Building Christmas Dreams campaign. In turn, they need organizations and people to provide recipients with any type of support required.

“We help as many families as we possibly can,” said Kristy Cameron, noting Cameron Contracting has taken over the operation for about four years. “There are so many different stories. There’s been lots of struggle in the last couple of years, especially with COVID, isolation, people getting injuries and not being able to work.”

The first year of the campaign helped about 40 families. Last year, it reached nearly 100.

Some families receive groceries and gift cards, while others receive practical items such as work gear, winter tires or dentures.

“We do our best to give the support that best works for that family,” Cameron said.

Nominators are asked to specify what a family or individual needs. “Last year, there was an elderly lady who couldn’t get out of her house because she couldn’t get down her stairs, so we built her a ramp.”

Nominations are open until Dec. 14. Cameron Contracting is matching donations.

Businesses or individuals can donate through the following links:

•https://cameroncontractingltd.ca/building-christmas-dreams-2022/

•www.buildingchristmasdreams.ca

•https://www.facebook.com/cameroncontractingltd



reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

charityComox Valley