Comox Valley Child Development Association, COBS team up for unique fundraiser

Sprinkle some fun on your buns and it could get you a prize.

The Comox Valley Child Development Association (CVCDA) and COBS Bread have teamed up for a new, fun fundraiser.

Fun Buns For Kids is all about creativity.

Purchase your Fun Buns for home decorating through the month of March (starting March 3) and support local child development.

Fun Bun Kits will be available at Courtenay COBS Bread through to Doughnation Day on April 2. Using your kit, decorate the Fun Buns at home. Get your kids involved and unleash your creativity. Then, post a photo or video to Facebook or Instagram of your decorated buns using the hashtag #FUNBUNSFORKIDS for your chance to win a COBS Bread Selection Card for a free selection of baked goods including artisan loaves, sweet treats, and savoury options too. Total value of $90.

One winner will be randomly selected from all the images posted and using the hashtag before end of the day, Saturday, April 9. Be sure to make your post visible to the public so we can include your image as an entry.

Kits are $10 and include a six-pack of freshly baked COBS Fun Buns, pre-made cream cheese icing and a bag of sprinkles. Feel free to use further decorations from your supplies at home.

To avoid disappointment, it is recommended you order your kit(s) in advance. A number of kits will be prepared fresh each day and are available while supplies last.

One hundred per cent of the purchase price of Fun Bun Kits will go directly to the CVCDA.

The CVCDA is non-profit organization locally supporting children, youth and adults with diverse abilities and their families for 45 years. In 2021, over 1,000 Comox Valley children and their families used services at the CVCDA. All of the CVCDA’s programs are designed to not only enrich the lives of the people who access these services but also to contribute to a stronger Comox Valley that welcomes and includes everyone who lives here.

More information can be found at cvcda.ca