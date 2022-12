The Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association and sponsors presented the Comox Valley Christmas Parade Sunday, Dec. 4 along 5th Street. Scott Stanfield photo The Comox Valley Children’s Choir and other community groups took part. Scott Stanfield photo The 386 Komox Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron. Scott Stanfield photo Two youngsters wait for the next float. Scott Stanfield photo The Comox Valley Geek Squad got some funny looks. Scott Stanfield photo Nolan Bowsher of the Comox Valley Glacier Kings makes a young person’s day. Scott Stanfield photo Geek Squad fun. Scott Stanfield photo Treats for the kids. Scott Stanfield photo Speak Up For Forests. Scott Stanfield photo Save Our Forests Team (SOFT-CV) members. Scott Stanfield photo

The Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association, along with sponsors, presented the Comox Valley Christmas Parade on a sunny Sunday, Dec. 4.

This year’s theme was a “Gingerbread Christmas” that featured floats and walking entries on 5th Street through the downtown core.

Community groups and businesses put some hard work into their presentations. Dance and theatre groups, sports teams, choirs, non-profits and businesses were judged on their entries, with seven $500 prizes up for grabs.

