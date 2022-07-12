Penny Chase and Judith Marriott are the newest board members for the Comox Valley Community Foundation. Photos supplied.

Comox Valley Community Foundation welcomes 2 new directors

Two new members were officially elected to the Comox Valley Community Foundation board at its annual general meeting on June 21.

Penny Chase recently moved back to the Comox Valley and initially became involved with CVCF by participating in the grants review process in the fall of 2021. She is Inuvialuit and was born and raised in the Northwest Territories.

She has extensive experience working in the for-impact sector, having led a large seniors’ organization in Calgary. She initially reached out to CVCF as she was interested in finding ways to both become an active, contributing member of the Comox Valley community, and invest volunteer time to help address the needs of the community.

Judith Marriott is a chartered professional accountant and has taught at North Island College in the School of Business for many years. Effective July 1, 2022, she was appointed as chair of the School of Business and is also the chair of the Planning and Standards Committee at North Island College. Marriott believes strongly in giving back to the community. She is a past-president and active member of the Rotary Club of Courtenay and currently serves as the district secretary for District 5020 Rotary International. In addition, she is the treasurer of the Comox Valley Community Justice Centre.

CVCF also said a fond farewell to Aniel Datoo, who had completed two terms on the board. Datoo joined the board in 2016 and served on the Grants Review Committee during his tenure on theboard, including three years as chair. His wisdom, openness to new ideas, and support for the organization and community were a gift to CVCF and the foundation is grateful for his service.

CVCF’s executive was also elected at the meeting. Christine Helpard will continue as president, Ashley Hawker was elected vice-president, Rob Wolfe as secretary and Summer Matthews as treasurer. All will serve in their roles through June 2023.

