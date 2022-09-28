Comox Valley dementia support group offers booklet on transition to long-term care

Crying Out Loud for Quality Residential Dementia Care is a long-term care advocacy/watchdog group in the Comox Valley. Adobe stock image

September is World Alzheimer’s Month, and in keeping with the theme, a local dementia support group is offering an information booklet.

There are many groups all over our province working diligently to make positive changes in senior care in many different venues whether it be rent costs, home care, and long-term care.

Aging in place in your own home is the way most would like to live. In order to do that, access to timely, consistent, affordable home care is needed. While some people can afford private for-profit home care, others must rely on Island Health home care.

There may come a time when living in your own home is no longer viable and you must make the decision to enter a long-term care facility.

The organization called Crying Out Loud for Quality Long-Term Dementia Care has recently produced a booklet with information compiled by the local Island group’s collective experiences as caregivers. The title of the booklet is Transitions: From Home Care to Care Home. This booklet is full of practical information written from the perspective of caregivers to help family members navigate the health care system and the long term care home system.

To get a copy of this booklet, download it from https://www.crying-out-loud.ca or for a print copy, call or email Greta Judd, 250-792-1100, gretajudd@gmail.com

Isobel Mackenzie, BC’s Senior Advocate will be speaking at a NIC Elder College at a one-day workshop called Current Issues for Seniors in BC on Dec. 13 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Topics may include: the changing face of seniors; long term care-what needs to be changed; and the impact of COVID 19 on Seniors- how did BC do?

For more information go to VIU Elder College courses and sign up online or by phone.

