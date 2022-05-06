Comox Valley Dodge spearheads fundraiser to repair damages to Cumberland BMX park

Comox Valley Dodge general manager Carson Grant (right) presents the Coal Hills BMX Association with $6,150 to help with repairs to the track, after vandals damaged the site. Photo supplied

When Comox Valley Dodge general manager Carson Grant came across a social media post from the Coal Hills BMX track, lamenting the damage done to the Cumberland recreation site by vandals, he had to do something.

“Someone that runs the track posted on social media, saying ‘This is what happened to our track and… we don’t know what to do,’” said Grant. “So I reached out and said we were more than happy to help them out.”

Grant said the damage done by the vandals was extensive.

“Someone went in there and just trashed the thing; dug up some stuff and vandalized the convenience area… a lot of (damage) and really unfortunate for them, because it is a great (facility) for the community – a lot of children go there,” said Grant. “So we used our platform to raise some money, and we said we would match every dollar that was raised.”

Grant set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise the funds, which he vowed to match.

“With the help of our generous community, we raised $3,075 in just over two weeks via the GoFundMe campaign. Comox Valley Dodge then matched this amount, and I cut them a cheque for $6,150,” said Grant. “I know they had some other fundraisers as well, and I think they are pretty close to $10,000 altogether. I went down there last week and saw it, and it looks great.”

Led by Grant, Comox Valley Dodge staff and management are building a reputation as community leaders, helping those in need throughout the Comox Valley.

Previous campaigns included a pop-up fundraising and support campaign for the unhoused community, offering clothes, hot food and fellowship, in addition to raising nearly $12,000 for local non-profits Sunday Station Society and Comox Valley Street Outreach. On another occasion, Grant helped out a woman who had just fled a toxic relationship in Victoria and was in desperate need of car repairs.

Comox Valley Dodge also runs a toy drive every Christmas.

“That’s the biggest thing – we want to be a leader in the community… we are so fortunate to live in such a beautiful place, and I am extremely fortunate to have a business here,” said Grant. “We wouldn’t be able to do our business without the help of our customers, so this is our way of trying to be a leader within the community to give back and help those that are actually in need.”

