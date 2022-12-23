Comox Valley Dodge Toy Drive another success

The Comox Valley Dodge Toy Drive generated Christmas gifts for more than 120 children this year. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Dodge Toy Drive generated Christmas gifts for more than 120 children this year.

This was the seventh time the dealership organized the initiative, which dealer principal Carson Grant said would not have been possible without the help of his team and some generous individuals in the Valley who helped with donations.

He gives a special shout-out to Cara and her team at Calendar Club Canada at Driftwood Mall for donating 100 teddy bears to the cause.

“We are going to continue providing this every year as we feel it’s so important to the children that need it,” Grant said. “Giving back to our community is and has become something we are extremely passionate about. We hope to encourage other individuals and businesses to do the same thing as there are so many people here that need assistance.”

Along with the Toy Drive, Comox Valley Dodge will undertake the following campaigns each year:

•CVD Christmas on US! $10,000 cash giveaway;

•CVD Cares seniors ride assistance (year-round);

•CVD Cares night on the streets;

•CVD Cares anti-bullying campaign.



