The Comox Valley Dodge Toy Drive generated Christmas gifts for more than 120 children this year. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Dodge Toy Drive generated Christmas gifts for more than 120 children this year. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Dodge Toy Drive another success

The Comox Valley Dodge Toy Drive generated Christmas gifts for more than 120 children this year.

This was the seventh time the dealership organized the initiative, which dealer principal Carson Grant said would not have been possible without the help of his team and some generous individuals in the Valley who helped with donations.

He gives a special shout-out to Cara and her team at Calendar Club Canada at Driftwood Mall for donating 100 teddy bears to the cause.

“We are going to continue providing this every year as we feel it’s so important to the children that need it,” Grant said. “Giving back to our community is and has become something we are extremely passionate about. We hope to encourage other individuals and businesses to do the same thing as there are so many people here that need assistance.”

Along with the Toy Drive, Comox Valley Dodge will undertake the following campaigns each year:

•CVD Christmas on US! $10,000 cash giveaway;

•CVD Cares seniors ride assistance (year-round);

•CVD Cares night on the streets;

•CVD Cares anti-bullying campaign.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasComox ValleyGames and Toys

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox Valley Christmas project reaches thousands of people
Next story
Santa’s Workshop brightens Christmas for Comox Valley children

Just Posted

Ecole Puntledge Park teacher Chantal Stefan poses with a student at the Everybody Deserves a Smile (EDAS) project, which she founded 19 years ago. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Christmas project reaches thousands of people

The Salvation Army has 11 kettle locations throughout the Comox Valley this season. Scott Stanfield photo
Kettle collections down in Comox Valley

Santa’s Workshop president George Luterbach and co-ordinator Donna Kennedy pictured at the Newport Village workshop. Scott Stanfield photo
Santa’s Workshop brightens Christmas for Comox Valley children

Greg Sayers is a physician assistant who resides in Nelson, British Columbia. He commutes more than 10 hours, to Montana, for work, because PAs are not recognized as health-care professionals in B.C. Photo supplied
Physician assistants improve health care in provinces that recognize them; B.C. doesn’t

Pop-up banner image