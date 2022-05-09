Comox Valley dragon boat team marks 20 years paddling

Hope Afloat members, dignitaries and members of other dragon boat teams gathered in Comox at the marina to mark 20 years for the Comox Valley team on Saturday.
The team was started by breast cancer survivors in May 2002 and has grown to include other members, in particular women who have survived other forms of cancer.
For this weekend’s event, the team was joined by other teams from Vancouver Island, as well as representatives from local government, 19 Wing, Relay for Life, Cops for Cancer and others.
Chief Wedlidi Speck provided an opening blessing, then took part by dotting the dragon’s eye during a ceremony, while guests tied red ribbons on the dragon. A few team members brought the head down to the Hope Afloat boat, under an arch of teammates holding paddles. The team also provided birthday cupcakes and took people out for rides during the afternoon.
