Comox Valley dragon boat team marks 20 years paddling

Under a paddle arch, the Hope Afloat team brings the dragon’s head to the boat on Saturday. Photo by Mike ChouinardUnder a paddle arch, the Hope Afloat team brings the dragon’s head to the boat on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Chief Wedlidi Speck dots the dragon’s eye during the ceremony at Comox Marina Park. Photo by Mike ChouinardChief Wedlidi Speck dots the dragon’s eye during the ceremony at Comox Marina Park. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Sharon Urdahl watches as Mayor Leslie Baird of Cumberland and Mayor Russ Arnott of Comox tie red ribbons on the dragon. Photo by Mike ChouinardSharon Urdahl watches as Mayor Leslie Baird of Cumberland and Mayor Russ Arnott of Comox tie red ribbons on the dragon. Photo by Mike Chouinard
The column’s at the park’s gazebo were lined with banners noting past and present Hope Afloat members. Photo by Mike ChouinardThe column’s at the park’s gazebo were lined with banners noting past and present Hope Afloat members. Photo by Mike Chouinard
The team puts the dragon’s head in place. Photo by Mike ChouinardThe team puts the dragon’s head in place. Photo by Mike Chouinard
The team and some guests go for a paddle. Photo by Mike ChouinardThe team and some guests go for a paddle. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Happy 20 years to Hope Afloat! Photo by Mike ChouinardHappy 20 years to Hope Afloat! Photo by Mike Chouinard

Hope Afloat members, dignitaries and members of other dragon boat teams gathered in Comox at the marina to mark 20 years for the Comox Valley team on Saturday.

The team was started by breast cancer survivors in May 2002 and has grown to include other members, in particular women who have survived other forms of cancer.

RELATED STORY: First dragon boat in the Comox Valley celebrates 20 years

For this weekend’s event, the team was joined by other teams from Vancouver Island, as well as representatives from local government, 19 Wing, Relay for Life, Cops for Cancer and others.

Chief Wedlidi Speck provided an opening blessing, then took part by dotting the dragon’s eye during a ceremony, while guests tied red ribbons on the dragon. A few team members brought the head down to the Hope Afloat boat, under an arch of teammates holding paddles. The team also provided birthday cupcakes and took people out for rides during the afternoon.


Under a paddle arch, the Hope Afloat team brings the dragon's head to the boat on Saturday. Photo by Mike Chouinard
