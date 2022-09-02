The Comox Valley ElderCollege Information Forum for the fall term takes place Sept. 17. Photo by Jim Peacock.

Comox Valley ElderCollege to hold information forum for fall semester

For lifelong learners who are familiar with the wealth of courses offered by Comox Valley ElderCollege (CVEC), the weeks leading up to a new semester are filled with anticipation.

The lure of the classroom, the prospect of thought-provoking coursework, the joy of reconnecting with classmates, all converge to make the hearts of these eternally-curious students beat just a little faster.

CVEC – which delivers diverse, vibrant and affordable educational opportunities to older adults (55+) – hosts an Information Forum prior to the start of each semester, in September for the fall semester and in January for the winter term. Held in the Stan Hagen Theatre of North Island College, the Information Forum gives the stage to course instructors to present short but enticing glimpses into what members can expect in their classes.

The forum is heralded by many as the ultimate guide to choosing which new courses they would like to explore in the approaching term. Subject areas span a wide range from arts and music, health and wellness, history and social sciences, language and literature, science and computers, with a healthy dose of eclectic offerings rounding things off. With approximately 50 courses offered each term, making those choices can sometimes seem a little daunting. Attending the Information Forum is the easiest and most efficient way to get the lowdown on all the upcoming courses – all in one place and all in the span of a couple of hours.

Many ElderCollege members have reported that they first became aware of some of their favourite courses – courses for which they had not previously even considered enrolling – by learning about them at the Information Forum.

Those interested can attend the Sept. 17 Information Forum either in-person or in their pyjamas via Zoom. Details and registration for both in-person and online attendance can be found at forum.cvec.ca.

