Comox Valley Emergency Program salutes extraordinary volunteer

Scott Goodman has been recognized by the Comox Valley Emergency Program as an outstanding volunteer for his dedication to the Emergency Radio Communications team. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Emergency Program (CVEP) is recognizing Scott Goodman as an outstanding volunteer for his dedication to the Emergency Radio Communications team.

Goodman has been a long-term volunteer with more than 10 years of service to the emergency program. His devotion, knowledge, and expertise have built a solid foundation of radio communications in the Comox Valley.

“We’re incredibly honoured to have Scott on the emergency program team and leading the radio communications team,” explains Howie Siemens, Manager of Emergency Programs. “Scott was instrumental in supporting CVEP in the development of the regional emergency radio communications program and coming up with the concept of neighbourhood HUB radio volunteering opportunities. He is dedicated to ensuring our region will have communications when all the other telecommunications fail. He truly deserves to be recognized for his contributions.”

Scott’s volunteer highlights include:

• Providing expertise on two regional emergency operations centre radio operations rooms;

• Technical guidance and ensuring safe measures for two antenna infrastructure installs;

• Co-ordinator for the Regional Emergency Radio Communications volunteer team;

• Established a four-repeater regional frequency structure fully independent to provincial systems;

• Extensive experience in various emergency exercises;

• Representative on the Comox Valley Emergency Program planning committee.

“Scott Goodman’s dedication, professionalism and response to the Comox Valley Emergency Program over the years is truly exceptional,” said CVRD acting chief administrative officer, James Warren. “I can attest to Scott’s attitude in working with the other volunteers that make the service operate so well, and also Scott’s approach in supporting recent improvements to our radio infrastructure. Scott has been there for every aspect – supporting the contractors and staff in any way possible to ensure we receive a quality product.”

Comox ValleyEmergency Preparedness