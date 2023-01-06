Comox Valley fire departments hosting Christmas tree disposal events

The fire departments in both Courtenay and Comox will be hosting charity tree chipping events over the weekend, while the Cumberland fire department will have a Christmas tree burn. File photo

Courtenay tree chipping for charities

The Courtenay Volunteer Fire Department is holding its annual Christmas Tree Collection and Chipping fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Drop off your tree by donation at the following locations:

Courtenay Fire Hall, 650 Cumberland Road

Crown Isle Plaza, 444 Lerwick Road in front of Thrifty Foods

For a minimum $5 donation, at-home pickup is also available for all areas served by the Courtenay Fire Department, including fire protection districts. Please call the Courtenay Fire Hall in advance at 250-334-2513 or email fireevents@courtenay.ca

All proceeds from the Christmas Tree Chipping event will go to local charities and youth sports groups.

Comox tree chipping for YANA

The Comox tree chipping event goes Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days at the fire hall, at 1870 Noel Ave.

The event is by donation, with all funds raised going to YANA (You Are Not Alone) – a community organization offering help to Comox Valley families who need to travel for medical treatment for a child or for a pregnant mother.

Anyone who can’t get their tree to the station can have it picked up by calling the station at 250-339-2432.

Cumberland tree burn for food bank

The Cumberland Fire Rescue Society Christmas tree burn is back to bring in the new year. On Jan. 8, the bonfire will start around 4 p.m. at the new fire hall parking lot, 4724 Cumberland Road. So, take down your ornaments, and drop off your tree by donation after 10 a.m. Sunday, and come enjoy this fantastic community event where there will be hot chocolate and coffee. All proceeds and non-perishable foods will go to the food bank.

