The fire departments in both Courtenay and Comox will be hosting charity tree chipping events over the weekend, while the Cumberland fire department will have a Christmas tree burn. File photo

The fire departments in both Courtenay and Comox will be hosting charity tree chipping events over the weekend, while the Cumberland fire department will have a Christmas tree burn. File photo

Comox Valley fire departments hosting Christmas tree disposal events

Courtenay tree chipping for charities

The Courtenay Volunteer Fire Department is holding its annual Christmas Tree Collection and Chipping fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7 and 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Drop off your tree by donation at the following locations:

Courtenay Fire Hall, 650 Cumberland Road

Crown Isle Plaza, 444 Lerwick Road in front of Thrifty Foods

For a minimum $5 donation, at-home pickup is also available for all areas served by the Courtenay Fire Department, including fire protection districts. Please call the Courtenay Fire Hall in advance at 250-334-2513 or email fireevents@courtenay.ca

All proceeds from the Christmas Tree Chipping event will go to local charities and youth sports groups.

Comox tree chipping for YANA

The Comox tree chipping event goes Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. both days at the fire hall, at 1870 Noel Ave.

The event is by donation, with all funds raised going to YANA (You Are Not Alone) – a community organization offering help to Comox Valley families who need to travel for medical treatment for a child or for a pregnant mother.

Anyone who can’t get their tree to the station can have it picked up by calling the station at 250-339-2432.

Cumberland tree burn for food bank

The Cumberland Fire Rescue Society Christmas tree burn is back to bring in the new year. On Jan. 8, the bonfire will start around 4 p.m. at the new fire hall parking lot, 4724 Cumberland Road. So, take down your ornaments, and drop off your tree by donation after 10 a.m. Sunday, and come enjoy this fantastic community event where there will be hot chocolate and coffee. All proceeds and non-perishable foods will go to the food bank.

Christmas treeComox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hospice documentary looks at the dreams of those who are dying

Just Posted

Firefighters roll out hose-line as smoke billows from a residential lot on Ryan Road East Friday, Jan. 6. Photo by Michelle Wells.
Comox structure fire closes Ryan Road East

Co-owner Kellan Musseau hangs up the Laneway Coffee and Kitchen sign. The new business opened at 2727 Dunsmuir Ave. in Cumberland just before Christmas. Photo by Avelyn Duncan
New Cumberland coffee shop has mouth-watering menu choices

Members from the K’ómoks First Nation spoke about the importance of blessing the student housing site to ensure the project enters the preparation and construction phase respectfully. Photo by Erin Haluschak
K’ómoks First Nation blessing begins groundbreaking for NIC housing

The fire departments in both Courtenay and Comox will be hosting charity tree chipping events over the weekend, while the Cumberland fire department will have a Christmas tree burn. File photo
Comox Valley fire departments hosting Christmas tree disposal events