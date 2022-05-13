Comox Valley gives back

A large donation of $113,000 was presented to the Creative Therapists Program at Providence Living - The Views. This cheque was accepted by Kelly Romeril, Director of Resident Lifestyle and Community Programs and presented by Sandy Dreger, co-ordinator of the Auxiliary Gift Shop and Stephanie Walters, co-ordinator of the Auxiliary Thrift Shop. Thank you to our community for supporting the Auxiliary Society for Comox Valley Healthcare!

Zephyr Thygesen raised $350 for MARS Wildlife Rescue by asking for donations instead of presents for his seventh birthday.

The Rotary Club of Comox presented the Comox Bay Care Society (Care-A-Van) with an $8,000 cheque to cover needed medical supplies and PPE (personal protective equipment).

Robbie, owner of Robbie’s Canine Cookies in Union Bay, donates $100 to the Comox Valley SPCA. The donation represents $1 per bag of dog treats that he makes and sells for $3 per bag. Just Like Mom’s Self-Serve Bakery in Union Bay is kind enough to sell them for him as a partner in supporting the SPCA, and Two Eagles Lodge B&B donates the ingredients. Robbie is 10 years old and started his business five years ago.