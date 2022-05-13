Comox Valley gives back

A large donation of $113,000 was presented to the Creative Therapists Program at Providence Living - The Views. This cheque was accepted by Kelly Romeril, Director of Resident Lifestyle and Community Programs and presented by Sandy Dreger, co-ordinator of the Auxiliary Gift Shop and Stephanie Walters, co-ordinator of the Auxiliary Thrift Shop. Thank you to our community for supporting the Auxiliary Society for Comox Valley Healthcare! Zephyr Thygesen raised $350 for MARS Wildlife Rescue by asking for donations instead of presents for his seventh birthday. The Rotary Club of Comox presented the Comox Bay Care Society (Care-A-Van) with an $8,000 cheque to cover needed medical supplies and PPE (personal protective equipment). Robbie, owner of Robbie’s Canine Cookies in Union Bay, donates $100 to the Comox Valley SPCA. The donation represents $1 per bag of dog treats that he makes and sells for $3 per bag. Just Like Mom’s Self-Serve Bakery in Union Bay is kind enough to sell them for him as a partner in supporting the SPCA, and Two Eagles Lodge B&B donates the ingredients. Robbie is 10 years old and started his business five years ago. Pictured is our much appreciated and long time volunteer shoppers that keep our residents at Lilli House fed and happy. Linda Boyer, staff member Jeannette, Rosemary and Peter Williams. Photo submitted
The Comox Valley Record wants to recognize the many events that make our community a better place to live. Email your photos and submissions to editor@comoxvalleyrecord.com
