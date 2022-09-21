Comox Valley gives back

The Immigrant Welcome Centre would like to thank Lyle Carlstrom, Stewart Carstairs, and Peter Higgs from CR Lawyers for stepping up through this difficult time and donating a total of $15,000 to support our services to newcomers, including Ukrainians. Carlstrom, Carstairs, and Higgs have shown wonderful community spirit and contributed to creating welcoming communities. On behalf of the Immigrant Welcome Centre’s staff, members, board, and clients thank you!

The Glacier Newcomers’ Alumnae Association showed its community support by presenting a donation of $7,681 to School District 71. In addition to the cash donations members also donated dry goods designated to the breakfast/lunch programs to schools in the Comox Valley. From left to right Sean Lamoureau, director of Inclusive Education SD71, Comox Valley Schools; Marlene M. Leach, senior executive assistant, office of the secretary-treasurer; Judy McGuigan, vice-president, GNAA and Pat McCormick, member-at-large GNAA.

A Dessert Party/Silent Auction hosted by 1375 Thrive (an outreach committee of St. George’s United Church) raised $3352.15 for Habitat’s new build of 12 homes at 1375 Piercy. 1375 Thrive’s fundraising efforts will not only help Habitat purchase the actual doors for these homes but will open the doors to new possibilities for the families who will live there. It feels wonderful for the future homeowners to already be welcomed so warmly into their new neighbourhood. Photo: Jeff West, executive director, Habitat (far left) and Karen McKinnon, director of family services (fourth from the left) with volunteers of 1375 Thrive.