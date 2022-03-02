The seed exchange is always a popular part of Seedy Saturday. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Growers and Seed Savers host Seedy Saturday

Seedy Saturday is right around the corner.

On Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Comox Valley Growers and Seed Savers invite the public to the K’omoks First Nations Band Hall, 3330 Comox Ave., for the Comox Valley’s best seed sale of the year.

The event features seeds, plants and miscellaneous garden supply vendors as well as the CVGSS’s own Seed Exchange. All vendors are from Vancouver Island. This year, admission is by donation. A complete list of vendors can be found at www.cvgss.org.

“This year the event is much smaller in scope and because of provincial regulations which require that we ensure space for personal distancing there will be a limit to the number of people inside the hall at any one time, which may cause wait times for entrance, so plan accordingly,” said CVGSS member Syvail Alie, in a press release.

As per Provincial Health Orders, everybody will require proof of vaccination and must wear a mask on-site – no exceptions.

For more information email cvseedsavers@gmail.com or call Sylvain Alie 250-336-8632.

