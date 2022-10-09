Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation gets financial boost from RBC

The Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation (CVHF) received a $25,000 donation from RBC Foundation to support two projects focused on enhancing mental health supports in our community.

“In recent years, we have seen an increased need for mental health supports in our community,” said Sarah Trockstad, Comox Valley Hospital Emergency Department clinical co-ordinator.

“This donation enables our frontline staff to pursue further education related to mental health, helping us to provide better, more informed care, to those accessing resources through our Emergency Department.”

The donation will help fund tailored training for frontline staff in areas such as suicide response, to build an understanding of how to support people who have thoughts of suicide, and trauma-informed practice, to increase understanding of the prevalence and impact of trauma in the lives of the people requiring care.

This generous grant from RBC Foundation will also help launch a virtual support group for women across the North Island facing post-partum adjustments.

One in five women will experience symptoms of post-partum depression – if unsupported, can pose a risk to the health and safety of the mother and their baby.

Annette Sabourin, regional vice-president, Vancouver Island for RBC and Rick Eigler, branch manager, RBC Comox Valley presented the donation to the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation.

“RBC Foundation is proud to support these important mental well-being initiatives for youth and families through the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation,” said Eigler.

“Throughout the years, RBC Royal Bank and RBC Foundation have contributed over $600,000 to our foundation to fund healthcare in our community,” said Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation board of directors president Bill Anglin. “On behalf of the Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation board, I would like to thank them for their continued, generous support.”

Comox ValleyHealthcare