Comox Valley Horticultural Society discusses tomatoes

What would pasta sauce or pizza sauce or brushetta be like without the amazing tomato?

Don’t miss the CV Horticultural Society’s next zoom presenter, Cynthia White, on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. for a discussion all about tomatoes. White, a professional writer who recently acquired a master’s in English and creative writing, will share information from her interviews with three leading tomato scientists in North America as well as her own research.

In 2020 alone, there was 187 million metric tonnes of tomatoes produced worldwide. White will take us through this most commonly home-grown vegetable (technically a fruit), the tomatoes history, taxonomy, nutrition, choosing cultivars, growing, stalking, their diseases and how to preserve them.

White can attest to the challenges of trying to grow things in a zone 3a climate in the prairies, so she got creative and grew corn in barrel pots by her front door, and flowering encyclia orchids and African violets inside. Thrilled to be in a milder climate, White lives on a small acreage in the Comox Valley, where she is implementing some permaculture practices into her ‘growing’ of plants and vegetables.

Wishing to attend? Advanced registration is required for members and non-members. Members will receive a separate Zoom invitation. Registration for non-members ($5.50) is simple – visit our website at www.comoxvalleyhortsociety.ca by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16th, as it requires two days to process.

Comox Valley