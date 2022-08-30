The CV Horticultural Society’s next presenter, Cynthia White, discusses tomatoes Sept. 19. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Horticultural Society discusses tomatoes

What would pasta sauce or pizza sauce or brushetta be like without the amazing tomato?

Don’t miss the CV Horticultural Society’s next zoom presenter, Cynthia White, on Monday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. for a discussion all about tomatoes. White, a professional writer who recently acquired a master’s in English and creative writing, will share information from her interviews with three leading tomato scientists in North America as well as her own research.

In 2020 alone, there was 187 million metric tonnes of tomatoes produced worldwide. White will take us through this most commonly home-grown vegetable (technically a fruit), the tomatoes history, taxonomy, nutrition, choosing cultivars, growing, stalking, their diseases and how to preserve them.

White can attest to the challenges of trying to grow things in a zone 3a climate in the prairies, so she got creative and grew corn in barrel pots by her front door, and flowering encyclia orchids and African violets inside. Thrilled to be in a milder climate, White lives on a small acreage in the Comox Valley, where she is implementing some permaculture practices into her ‘growing’ of plants and vegetables.

Wishing to attend? Advanced registration is required for members and non-members. Members will receive a separate Zoom invitation. Registration for non-members ($5.50) is simple – visit our website at www.comoxvalleyhortsociety.ca by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16th, as it requires two days to process.

Comox Valley

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Victoria Grandmothers for Africa Cycle tour returns

Just Posted

A member of the winning team, Boss Hog’s, was busy behind the grill Sunday at the annual Comox Valley Ribfest, which also ran Friday and Saturday at Cumberland Village Park. The Strathcona Sunrise Rotary club hosted the event. Scott Stanfield photos
Boss Hog’s sweeps awards at Comox Valley Ribfest

Avro is one of the acts on the Occupied Denman CD. Photo supplied
Denman Island’s ‘Occupied’ with music

Phill Fuller tastes one of several local pizzas for his latest Comox Valley Tastes Good showdown. Image, Facebook video
Pizza playoffs aim to find best Comox Valley pie

A heat warning has been issued for eastern Vancouver Island for the next two days. (File photo)
Heat warning in effect for eastern and inland Vancouver Island

Pop-up banner image