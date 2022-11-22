Comox Valley Hospice Society introduces new executive director

Christine Colbert is the new executive director of the Comox Valley Hospice Society.

The Comox Valley Hospice Society (CVHS) welcomes its new executive director, Christine Colbert, who joined the CVHS team on Nov. 21.

Colbert brings extensive professional experience to her new role – most recently the executive director of the Campbell River and District Division of Family Practice.

Her previous experience includes six years as director of programs and research with the Canadian Association of Family Resource Programs. CVHS is looking forward to the vision and leadership that she will bring to the next chapter of hospice care in the Comox Valley.

In addition to being a skilled program developer and facilitator, Colbert’s experience includes resource development through community engagement – fostering donor relationships, community partners, grant writing, and funding proposals.

This is a valuable skill set as CVHS works toward building a sustainable funding model that can match the level of resources with the community’s needs.

CVHS wishes current executive director Jane Sterk a fond farewell and fulfilling retirement as she leaves the organization. Sterk has navigated CVHS through a time of many uncertainties, including the challenges of the COVID pandemic, limited resources, and the multi-pronged transition of moving the organization to its beautiful new location at Ocean Front Village.

Although CVHS is a small organization, it supports over 200 of those who are at the end of life in the Comox Valley each year. A paid staff, which includes the executive director, a clinical team of four counsellors, program co-ordinator, volunteer co-ordinator, and two program assistants, works with over 85 trained volunteers.

A talented and dedicated board of directors supports the organization. The 2022/23 volunteer board includes Joan Gillies, president; Myrna Holman, vice-president; Karen Guinan, treasurer; Carol Baert, secretary; and directors Raida Bolton, Dennis Evans, Patricia Korven, Tracey Lawrence, Karen McKinnon, Krista Manuel, and Bruce Muir.

This knowledgeable team works together to ease the journey of dying and grieving for those at the end of life, their caregivers, and their bereaved loved ones.

In addition to their emotionally supportive programs, CVHS also provides ongoing training opportunities to volunteers, and holds community events such as Advance Care Planning workshops, Celebrate a Life (in conjunction with Blue Christmas), and the Death Café. For more information, please visit comoxhospice.com.

