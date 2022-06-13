Comox Valley KidStart is in need of male volunteers

KidStart needs male mentors! There are 30 kids on the waitlist in the Comox Valley. Call or text Tammie at 250-898-4842 if you can help out. Photo by Bluetree Photography.

Are you a guy over age 19 who is optimistic and has a good sense of humour?

If so, consider spending time with a young person who needs a big buddy!

Currently, there are 30 children in the Comox Valley who are on the wait list for the KidStart Mentoring Program through The John Howard Society of North Island. Most of them are boys in need of a male role model.

KidStart connects kids ages 6-18 with volunteer mentors, who spend three hours per week with their mentees doing fun activities, while building self-esteem and confidence.

Do you like board games, mechanics, cooking, hiking, or basketball? There is a young person in the community who would love to spend time with you.

“I know I’m making a difference because my mentee is always smiling and laughing when we are together,” said one KidStart mentor.

Another said, “I love being a KidStart mentor because I remember how much of a positive impact the mentors in my early life had on me. They helped me grow in a positive way and really boosted my self-image. They gave me confidence and life lessons that made my path forward much easier. I want to do the same for a young person.”

If you want to support KidStart but don’t have the time to be a mentor yourself, you can make monthly or annual donations as a KidStart Champion, or make a one-time donation. Donations over $10 receive charitable tax receipts. KidStart is funded solely by grants, donations, and gaming funds, and needs community support.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer mentor or making a donation, contact the program’s co-ordinator, tammie.manson@jhsni.bc.ca or call/text 250-898-4842.

Learn more online at jhsni.bc.ca/index.php/volunteer/

