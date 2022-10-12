Comox Valley Kin club member Terry Chaney, right, presents Kiersten Shyian, assistant manager of the Rehabilitation Program & Wildlife Care at the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS), with a cheque for $1,125. Kiersten administers the Ambassador Bird Program. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Kin Club donates $1,125 to MARS

The Comox Valley Kin Club has donated $1,125 to the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS). The money will be used to help with the costs of caring for patients in the wildlife hospital.

Animal Shelters

