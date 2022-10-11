Comox Valley Kin Club treasurer Michael Gilbert, left, presents a cheque for $1,125 to Don Buchner of Wheels for Wellness. This is a great organization in the Comox Valley that transports people to appointments all over Vancouver Island.

Comox Valley Kin Club treasurer Michael Gilbert, left, presents a cheque for $1,125 to Don Buchner of Wheels for Wellness. This is a great organization in the Comox Valley that transports people to appointments all over Vancouver Island.

Comox Valley Kin Club donates to Wheels for Wellness

Comox Valley Kin Club treasurer Michael Gilbert, left, presents a cheque for $1,125 to Don Buchner of Wheels for Wellness.

This is a great organization in the Comox Valley that transports people to appointments all over Vancouver Island.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
United Way BC funding goes a long way in boosting local food security
Next story
Community potluck for Kwax’Dzi Dsas in Cumberland

Just Posted

Members of the Walk Of Achievement committee and dignitaries from the Comox Valley joined in celebration of Jody Wilson-Raybould’s (centre) induction ceremony, Sept. 23, 2022.
Jody Wilson-Raybould inducted to the Comox Valley Walk of Achievement

Anderson Amar and Hyde Trio is playing at the Flying Canoe on Oct. 13.
Anderson, Amare and Hyde trio playing for Georgia Straight Jazz Society

Film still from the movie “The Killdren Are Coming” - Director: Dana Berry. The Astrophobia Sci-Fi and Horror Film Festival takes place Oct. 15-16 at the Masonic Hall in Cumberland.
Cumberland horror/sci-fi film fest will get folks ready for Halloween

Students from Mr. Atkinson’s Grade 4/5 class pose for a picture while their Arden Elementary classmates test the track at Wheelie Wednesday, Oct. 5. Photo by Terry Farrell
Courtenay’s Arden Elementary hosts Bike, Walk, n Roll Week