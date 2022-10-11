Comox Valley Kin Club donates to Wheels for Wellness

Comox Valley Kin Club treasurer Michael Gilbert, left, presents a cheque for $1,125 to Don Buchner of Wheels for Wellness.
This is a great organization in the Comox Valley that transports people to appointments all over Vancouver Island.
Comox Valley Kin Club treasurer Michael Gilbert, left, presents a cheque for $1,125 to Don Buchner of Wheels for Wellness.
This is a great organization in the Comox Valley that transports people to appointments all over Vancouver Island.
Be Among The First To Know
Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.