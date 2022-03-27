Comox Valley Land Trust holds its first photo contest.

The land trust photo contest celebrates the beauty and importance of nature such as this Tony Gusman photo of Comox Lake.

By Tanis Gower

Special to the Record

Are you learning how to use a camera, or are you an accomplished photographer? Do you love spending time in nature in the Comox Valley? This contest is for you.

Submissions of local outdoor photos may be made until April 30, after which a panel of three local photographers will be judging first, second and third place winners. First prize is a $750 gift card from London Drugs, our best local store for photography equipment. Second prize is four alpine lift tickets and four days of equipment rental from Mount Washington Alpine Resort. Third prize is a four-hour rental of two tandem kayaks from Comox Valley Kayaks and Canoes.

This contest will help us celebrate the beauty and importance of nature in the Comox Valley. Having nature at our back door is something that defines our community. What’s more, the nature that surrounds us has never been more important to our quality of life, for recreation, to preserve fish and wildlife species, and to help us adapt to and lessen the effects of climate change.

The Comox Valley Land Trust is a charity that works to protect, conserve, and restore nature. Like all land trusts, CVLT identifies ecologically important private lands and work to purchase them, or to develop conservation covenants with the property owners. Since its formation in 1999, the group has protected almost 300 hectares of ecologically significant land and wildlife habitat in the Comox Valley.

More details and contest rules and submission forms are available on the Comox Valley Land Trust’s website, cvlandtrust.ca

Photography