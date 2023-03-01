Comox Valley Lions offering free 2022 tax preparation for modest-income residents

taxes

Canada Revenue Agency volunteers together with Comox Valley Lions Club are offering cost-free tax preparations clinics at the Lion’s Den, below the Museum at 1729 Comox Ave.

The clinic is available to individuals with simple tax returns and modest income – up to $35,000 for a single person and $ 52,500 for a couple or person(s) with one or more dependents.

Clinic times are every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. starting March 7b until April 25, inclusive.

For more information, call 250- 339-6232 starting March 7.

