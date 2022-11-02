Kelly Ferguson has been named the Comox Valley Local Hero Animal Ambassador for 2022. Photo by Ali Roddam

Kelly Ferguson has been named the Comox Valley Local Hero Animal Ambassador for 2022. Photo by Ali Roddam

Comox Valley Local Hero – Animal Ambassador: Kelly Ferguson

Kelly Ferguson’s best and most rewarding days are spent helping those who cannot help themselves.

The top honour of the Local Heroes’ Animal Ambassador award has rescued numerous animals including dogs, cats, rabbits, guinea pigs and rodents.

Ferguson volunteers at the SPCA and Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) while working full-time at CFB Comox.

“I’m incredibly humbled to be nominated,” she said. “Seeing the compassion in an animal’s eyes – it never gets old.”

Some highlights throughout her time helping animals in need include seeing a rescue from start to finish, helping animals prior to crossing the rainbow bridge, and ensuring every animal has respect and dignity.

“The best and most rewarding part of my days are spent helping those that cannot help themselves,” she added, and noted she was very surprised and humbled by the nomination.

Her nominator Carla Pederson wrote that Ferguson does her “utmost best” to find, rescue, rehome, or take in abandoned and unwanted animals that have met with unfortunate circumstances.

The work Ferguson does – she admitted – is not always easy or glamorous, but she enjoys every minute of it.

“Sometimes you are covered in mud or other things, but I can honestly say I am happy in gumboots in the barn shoveling hay, feeding hungry cats or bottle feeding days-old raccoon kids – there is no life like it.”

Comox ValleyLocal Hero Awards

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox Valley Local Hero – Emergency Services: Doug Chinnery
Next story
Comox Valley Local Hero – Unsung Hero: Betty Tate

Just Posted

Construction of the new building on 6th Street that will house Too Good To Be Threw is nearly complete. A fire destroyed the original store on Jan. 20, 2019. Scott Stanfield
Popular thrift store returning to downtown Courtenay

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay (left), Minister of Veterans Affairs, speaks with members of 19 Wing Comox at the Canadian Armed Forces Transition Centre Lazo, British Columbia, on February 10, 2020. Photo credit: Corporal Joey Beaudin, Canadian Armed Forces Photo
MP Rachel Blaney says that veterans deserve better care from Liberal government

Perspective Design Build removes the parts of a house to reuse as much as possible and reduce trips to the landfill. Black Press file photo
Trio Takes: Unbuilding a new home

School District 71 office. File photo
Comox Valley Schools allocates Student and Family Affordability Fund