Comox Valley Local Hero – Community Builder: Heather Ney

For 17 years, Heather Ney has worked tirelessly as executive director of the Comox Valley Transition Society. During COVID, she ensured the most vulnerable members of the community received the support they needed. She has been instrumental in getting the Connect Warming Centre and the Travelodge programs up and running to provide shelter for many who live on the streets. Her investment in building an inclusive community has her working the front lines around the clock, ready to help wherever and whenever needed.

“I took up the challenge of operating Connect to serve and connect those living on the streets in the Comox Valley,” Ney said. “My achievements are not mine. They are attributed to the amazing people that work at and guide CVTS, the community partnerships and collaborations I have had the privilege to be part of, and the support of my husband and family.”

She has also collaborated with Island Health to open Amethyst House — a residential recovery home for women in the Comox Valley — and provided leadership on the concept and implementation of the Too Good To Be Threw Thrift Store, a CVTS social enterprise that provides jobs, offers goods at low prices and items to clients, and generates revenue for the society.

A former board member and president of the CV Community Justice Centre, Ney is a board member of the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association. She’s also been involved in the Comox Valley Aquatic Club as a parent, board member and volunteer referee since 2007.

“I continue to serve with the Sharks and the larger swimming community because of the incredible positive impact the sport had on my children,” she said.

“I am also an active member of my faith community and enjoy volunteering with other service organizations when I can,” Ney added. “I look forward to continuing to volunteer when I retire from paid work.”

