Heather Ney has been named the 2022 Comox Valley Local Hero - Community Builder. Photo by Ali Roddam.

Heather Ney has been named the 2022 Comox Valley Local Hero - Community Builder. Photo by Ali Roddam.

Comox Valley Local Hero – Community Builder: Heather Ney

For 17 years, Heather Ney has worked tirelessly as executive director of the Comox Valley Transition Society. During COVID, she ensured the most vulnerable members of the community received the support they needed. She has been instrumental in getting the Connect Warming Centre and the Travelodge programs up and running to provide shelter for many who live on the streets. Her investment in building an inclusive community has her working the front lines around the clock, ready to help wherever and whenever needed.

“I took up the challenge of operating Connect to serve and connect those living on the streets in the Comox Valley,” Ney said. “My achievements are not mine. They are attributed to the amazing people that work at and guide CVTS, the community partnerships and collaborations I have had the privilege to be part of, and the support of my husband and family.”

She has also collaborated with Island Health to open Amethyst House — a residential recovery home for women in the Comox Valley — and provided leadership on the concept and implementation of the Too Good To Be Threw Thrift Store, a CVTS social enterprise that provides jobs, offers goods at low prices and items to clients, and generates revenue for the society.

A former board member and president of the CV Community Justice Centre, Ney is a board member of the Downtown Courtenay Business Improvement Association. She’s also been involved in the Comox Valley Aquatic Club as a parent, board member and volunteer referee since 2007.

“I continue to serve with the Sharks and the larger swimming community because of the incredible positive impact the sport had on my children,” she said.

“I am also an active member of my faith community and enjoy volunteering with other service organizations when I can,” Ney added. “I look forward to continuing to volunteer when I retire from paid work.”

Comox ValleyLocal Hero Awards

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox Valley Local Hero – Emergency Services: Doug Chinnery
Next story
Comox Valley Local Hero – Unsung Hero: Betty Tate

Just Posted

Construction of the new building on 6th Street that will house Too Good To Be Threw is nearly complete. A fire destroyed the original store on Jan. 20, 2019. Scott Stanfield
Popular thrift store returning to downtown Courtenay

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay (left), Minister of Veterans Affairs, speaks with members of 19 Wing Comox at the Canadian Armed Forces Transition Centre Lazo, British Columbia, on February 10, 2020. Photo credit: Corporal Joey Beaudin, Canadian Armed Forces Photo
MP Rachel Blaney says that veterans deserve better care from Liberal government

Perspective Design Build removes the parts of a house to reuse as much as possible and reduce trips to the landfill. Black Press file photo
Trio Takes: Unbuilding a new home

School District 71 office. File photo
Comox Valley Schools allocates Student and Family Affordability Fund