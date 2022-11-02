Jim Palmer is the recipient of the 2022 Comox Valley Local Hero - Environmental Leadership Award. Photo by Ali Roddam

Jim Palmer is the recipient of the 2022 Comox Valley Local Hero - Environmental Leadership Award. Photo by Ali Roddam

Comox Valley Local Hero – Environmental Leadership: Jim Palmer

For years, Jim Palmer has worked to protect the local watershed, specifically Morrison and Arden creeks — which are critical to the natural ecosystem, and which add value to the everyday lives of residents. Both are home to several species of salmon, trout, and lamprey.

He has led numerous restoration projects — gathering data, mapping wetlands, finding sources of water and headwaters — with guidance from DFO and the B.C. Environment Ministry. Ever humble, Jim never takes credit, and always acknowledges the work and efforts of others.

“We try to focus on public education, trying to help people learn how to interact with the streams while respecting them — without loving them to death,” said Palmer, who serves as vice-president of the Morrison Creek Streamkeepers. His wife Jan is president. “We’ve traded off responsibilities and supported each other.”

Group volunteers have carried out a significant amount of work in the lower part of Morrison Creek.

“Our big focus right now is to purchase the entire headwaters of Morrison Creek for conservation, all the source waters, with Comox Valley Land Trust as partners. The area is the size of Stanley Park, roughly.”

Palmer says he has always loved water and flowing water.

“I’m just fascinated by the natural world,” he said.

“I’m a bit of a geek,” he added with a laugh. “Get into all the minutiae of what makes the whole ecology tick.”

Comox ValleyLocal Hero Awards

