Comox Valley Local Hero – Unsung Hero: Betty Tate

Betty Tate envisions a community that supports the roles and importance of all its members. Always clear in her commitment to the Comox Valley, and its excluded residents, she is eternally humble about her work and place in the community — a true unsung hero.

Betty is a volunteer with the Comox Valley Community Health Network, the Comox Valley Social Planning Society, the Comox Valley Coalition to End Homelessness and the Comox Valley Early Years Collaborative.

There are certain things that inspire her to contribute to her community. First and foremost, she credits her parents for teaching her about a responsibility to give back and to care for others.

Tate also says her nursing career provided her with “an unwavering commitment to social justice and equity.”

Recently, while looking at her Grade 10 year book, she spotted a comment about her belonging to the school service club.

“That might say it all,” Betty said. “It goes a long way back!

“I recognize my privilege is not earned but an accident of birth. It only follows that in my retirement I have joined groups that can hopefully make a difference to making a better life for those who are not treated equitably in our community/society. I really care about our community, and want it to be the best it can be for everyone.”

