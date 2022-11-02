Comox Valley Local Hero – Youth Volunteer: Payge Doty-Brown

Payge Doty-Brown, 14, a Grade 10 student at Isfeld Secondary, comes from four generations of women who have lived and made their mark in the Comox Valley. She believes that action changes lives — which is why she wants to act in the here and now, and to leave a proud legacy.

“I want to give back to the community who stands behind me,” said Payge, who has volunteered countless hours to numerous activities.

In Grade 9, after hearing Joe Roberts speak, she and three school mates started the Promise Project, applied for a grant and utilized the Shoebox campaign with the Interact Club. Over six months, they created and submitted two videos with supporting documents. They won first place in the Push for Change Promise Project, and — with matching funds from an anonymous person — donated $10,000 to the Foundry Comox Valley.

“I have been involved with the Interact Shoebox Campaign since Grade 7,” Payge said.

Shoeboxes containing gifts and accessories are given to youth experiencing homelessness or housing insecurities in winter.

Since Grade 7, she has participated in the annual Interact Food Drive, which last year generated more than 1,500 pounds of food and $600 for the Comox Valley Food Bank.

At present, she volunteers at the Aquatic Centre and is working towards national lifeguard certification. She also helps fundraise at events such as Coldest Night of the Year and the YANA bike ride, and delivers cards and flowers to residents at Glacier View Lodge. In spring and summer, she spends weekends at track meets, filling in where needed as a member of the Comox Valley Cougars Track and Field Club. In August, she won a leadership bursary at the BC Summer Games.

In her spare time, she makes and sells antique soy candle tea cups, and donates proceeds to charities such as the SPCA, MARS and the Food Bank. To date, Payge has donated more than $3,000.

She also enjoys volunteering for Comox Rotary, be it selling salmon, participating in community clean-ups, or wearing a ducky costume and collecting ducks out of the river for the Canada Day Ducky 500.

“I want to lead by example. You are never too young to start giving back, and there is no better place that I can think of than the Comox Valley.”

