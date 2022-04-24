Comox Valley Marine Rescue contributes thousands of volunteer hours

Station 60 Comox is comprised of dedicated men and women who volunteer their time to be trained in marine SAR. Photo supplied

The Comox Valley Marine Rescue Society provides on-the-water search-and-rescue (SAR) services for the area. It raises money for the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCM SAR) operation.

“Members of the society and RCM SAR are all volunteers.” said Roch Massicotte, station leader. “Not a single member makes revenue out of it.”

Station 60 Comox is comprised of dedicated men and women who volunteer their time to be trained in marine SAR and boating safety education in order to better serve the people of the Comox Valley and save lives on the water.

Volunteer crews are ready to respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days of the year. They responded to 40-45 calls in the last two years. In 2021, there were 24 missions and five stand downs.

On average, an RCM SAR member contributes about 1,000 hours a year.

The expectation of each member is 10 12-hour shifts a month on calls, which equals about 1,440 hours a year, not including training.

Last year, the station provided close to 40,000 hours on standby for SAR missions.

