The balls drop for the 2022 Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club Golf Ball Drop at Crown Isle, the evening of the Mayors’ Cup Golf Tournament, Friday, Sept. 9. Photo supplied

The balls drop for the 2022 Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club Golf Ball Drop at Crown Isle, the evening of the Mayors’ Cup Golf Tournament, Friday, Sept. 9. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club Golf Ball Drop awards $5,000 in prizes

On Sept. 9 at Crown Isle Golf Resort, the 2,000 numbered golf balls were dropped over the putting green by the Courtenay Fire Department’s ladder truck under the watchful eye of Chief Kurt Macdonald and crew.

The crowd, already on hand fo the Mayors’ Cup Golf Tournament, kept a close watch as to where the balls landed and rolled.

Once the balls stopped rolling, it was Barry Herbert’s #1418 that landed closest to the hole, giving him the $3,000 grand prize.Steve Evans (#1884) was second closest, pocketing $1,000. Betty Goodwin (#0535) and Sharon Killbery (#1620) were third and fourth closest, respectively, winning $500 apiece.

Emcee and co-chair, Lion Ron Webber announced the lucky “4 closest to the hole” ticket holders and extended a huge “thank you” to the folks who purchased tickets as well as the venues, businesses, and individuals who generously supported the Monarch Lions Club for this event.

Comox ValleyfundraisingLions Club

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Courtenay women’s recovery house gets financial boost from business community

Just Posted

Black Creek’s Nicole Schindle adapts novels to screenplays. Photo by Ali Roddam
From books to the big screen

Dr. Cindy Blackstock. Photo submitted
Off The Page: Speaking up with Cindy Blackstock

The balls drop for the 2022 Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club Golf Ball Drop at Crown Isle, the evening of the Mayors’ Cup Golf Tournament, Friday, Sept. 9. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club Golf Ball Drop awards $5,000 in prizes

Tourists stand outside of Westminster Place in London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest reigning monarch, will lay in state at Westminster Palace from Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber
Schools, Crown Corps. to close as Horgan declares Sept. 19 a holiday to mourn the queen