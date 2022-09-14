Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club Golf Ball Drop awards $5,000 in prizes

The balls drop for the 2022 Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club Golf Ball Drop at Crown Isle, the evening of the Mayors’ Cup Golf Tournament, Friday, Sept. 9. Photo supplied

On Sept. 9 at Crown Isle Golf Resort, the 2,000 numbered golf balls were dropped over the putting green by the Courtenay Fire Department’s ladder truck under the watchful eye of Chief Kurt Macdonald and crew.

The crowd, already on hand fo the Mayors’ Cup Golf Tournament, kept a close watch as to where the balls landed and rolled.

Once the balls stopped rolling, it was Barry Herbert’s #1418 that landed closest to the hole, giving him the $3,000 grand prize.Steve Evans (#1884) was second closest, pocketing $1,000. Betty Goodwin (#0535) and Sharon Killbery (#1620) were third and fourth closest, respectively, winning $500 apiece.

Emcee and co-chair, Lion Ron Webber announced the lucky “4 closest to the hole” ticket holders and extended a huge “thank you” to the folks who purchased tickets as well as the venues, businesses, and individuals who generously supported the Monarch Lions Club for this event.

Comox ValleyfundraisingLions Club