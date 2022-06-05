Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club golf ball drop fundraiser returns

The inaugural Comox Valley Monarch Lions Club Golf Ball Drop fundraiser, in 2021, proved so successful, the Lions are doing it again.

The second annual Golf Ball Drop is a fundraising event which will benefit local initiatives that focus on enriching the lives of many of our community’s citizens.

“We are sure this is going to be an event that people look forward to every year,” says Lion Ron Webber. “Last year’s event was sold out, and we are confident that folks will be lining up to purchase their golf ball tickets for this year’s event.”

The big drop happens at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 at the Crown Isle Driving Range, when 2,000 numbered balls will be dropped over the putting green. The four closest balls to the hole will win cash prizes totalling $5,000. Numbered golf balls can be purchased for $10 each from a number of selling spots throughout the Valley. As a bonus, White Spot is offering 10 per cent off your next food order when you bring your ticket stub into the Courtenay location.

“The Monarch Lions’ mandate of ‘We serve’ works to improve health and well-being, strengthen communities, and support those in need through humanitarian services that impact lives,” says Chris Little of the Monarch Lions. “Proceeds from the Golf Ball Drop fundraiser will be used in our community.”

Tickets can be purchased at special summer events in Comox and Courtenay, at the Comox Valley Farmers’ Market (Comox Valley Exhibition Grounds) on Saturdays, at Chances Casino on Fridays, and online, by emailing cvmonarchlionsclub@gmail.com.

Comox ValleyfundraiserLions Club