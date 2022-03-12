Comox Valley Nature hosting a series of webinar presentations on the state of the ocean

Comox Valley Nature is hosting a series of online lectures on the state of the ocean in March. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Nature is hosting a series of online lectures on the state of the ocean by two Oceana scientists and one DFO scientist.

Given the current guidelines for COVID-19 prevention, Comox Valley Nature has made arrangements to have live, online webinars for the presentations.

• Isabelle Jubinville will present “The State of Canada’s Fisheries: Oceana Canada’s 2021 Fishery Audit” Webinar, March 17, 10-11:45 a.m.

To register go to https://bit.ly/3HLKjFs

Rebuilding depleted fisheries and preventing healthy fish populations from declining requires good science, monitoring and management. Oceana Canada’s fifth annual Fishery Audit assesses the current state of Canada’s fisheries, tracks progress in key science and management indicators from 2017–2021, and provides recommendations to meet federal policy commitments to return wild fish populations to abundance in Canada’s oceans.

Jubinville is a marine scientist with Oceana Canada. She has a BSc. in Mmarine biology and an MSc. in biology from Dalhousie University and has conducted research in seabird physiology, marine plastic pollution, and fisheries bycatch mitigation. She works in Halifax, N.S. and provides research support to Oceana Canada’s campaigns to rebuild wild fish stocks and protect marine wildlife and habitat.

***

• Dr. Ian Perry will present “The State of the Salish Sea” Webinar, Sunday, March 20, 7-8 p.m. To register visithttps://bit.ly/35MqjVZ

How much do you know about the Salish Sea? What is the Salish Sea? Is the Salish Sea warming? What is the current condition of the Salish Sea ecosystem? Join Dr. Perry as he discusses these questions and more in his presentation.

Perry is an emeritus scientist with the Pacific Biological Station of Fisheries & Oceans Canada. His research expertise includes the effects of the environment on larval, juvenile and adult stages of finfish and invertebrates; the structure and function of marine ecosystems; ecosystem- based approaches to the management of marine resources; the human dimensions of marine ecosystem changes; methods for providing scientific advice for new and developing fisheries; and scientific leadership of international and inter-governmental programs on marine ecosystems and global change.

***

• Rebecca Schijns will present “The State of Canada’s Fisheries: Status of Data-poor Stocks” Webinar, March 24, 10-11:45 a.m. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3Ki5mRL

The status of a third of Canada’s fisheries are uncertain, which limits policy actions and informed management necessary to sustain healthy populations. Oceana Canada has conducted new assessments using a data-limited tool to estimate the status of “uncertain” fisheries to help Canada’s progress towards rebuilding fisheries and sustaining marine biodiversity.

Schijns is a Canadian marine fisheries scientist with a B.Sc. in biology from Queens University and M.Sc. degree in Oceans and Fisheries from the University of British Columbia, where she worked with and the Sea Around Us initiative to reconstruct historical catches and analyze global marine fishing impacts. She has produced research articles on northern cod and shifting fisheries baselines and is fluent in data-limited stock assessment methodology. Based in Vancouver, she provides research on fisheries and marine conservation issues to inform and support the goals of Oceana Canada’s campaigns.

This is an excellent opportunity for the public to learn more about the state of the ocean from Canadian marine scientists.

Anyone interested in this lecture or participating in CVNS activities can visit http://cvnature.ca/

Comox ValleyEnvironmentOcean Protection