Comox Valley Nature presents online lecture about local amphibian populations

The Canadian Society of Environmental Biologists and Comox Valley Nature are pleased to host an online lecture with Mark Thompson. The lecture entitled “Amphibian populations in the old-growth microclimates of British Columbia” is on Sunday April 16, 7–9 p.m.

Given the current guidelines for Covid-19 prevention, Comox Valley Nature has made arrangements to have a live, online webinar for the presentation.

To register, go to bit.ly/3zQSpLJ

Globally, amphibians are declining at an alarming rate, yet few are listed. North America has lost over 85 per cent of its wetlands, and agriculture and secondary growth conversion is extensive. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists 35 extinct species, 146 possibly extinct species, and two extinct in-the-wild species (known only by living members kept in captivity). Are microclimates saving amphibians? Are remnant patches of old-growth sufficient for their continued survival? The presentation will address these questions.

Mark Thompson is an adjunct professor at the University of Northern British Columbia, a professional biologist, and an ecologist at EcoLogic Consultants Ltd. His expertise lies in herpetology and landscape ecology, with a focus on population concepts. Thompson has managed numerous research projects involving amphibians, wetlands, and wildlife generally (e.g., caribou, polar bears, and marmots). He works in both field and office on issues concerning wildlife management in terrestrial and aquatic environments. He is committed to aligning his work with First Nations in conservation science.

This is an excellent opportunity for the public to learn more about amphibian populations in the old-growth microclimates of B.C.

Meetings are open to the public, including children and youth. The lectures are free, though a $4 contribution from non-members is appreciated. New memberships are always welcomed.

Anyone interested in this lecture or participating in CVNS activities can also visit cvnature.ca

