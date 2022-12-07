Comox Valley Nature webinar discusses biodiversity of the Morrison Creek Headwaters

Comox Valley Nature is hosting an online lecture with David Stapley, Joy Wade and Chanchal Cabrera entitled “Biodiversity of the Morrison Creek,” on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 7–9 p.m.

Given the current guidelines for COVID-19 prevention, Comox Valley Nature has made arrangements to have a live, online webinar for the presentation.

To register, go to https://bit.ly/3ATtWpV

Stapley was program manager for the Comox Valley Land Trust (CVLT) Conservation Partnership program for 10 years and is currently a CVLT director. He has been a strong advocate for improved environmental policies and practices, and played a key role in the Conservation Partnership’s notable conservation successes between local governments and the ENGO sector.

Wade is a research biologist who works to address science questions concerning the conservation of (what some may call) uncharismatic species at risk and their habitat. Most of that work focuses on scientific activities to help manage the species to minimize harm and ensure the environment is suitable to help them survive. She has worked on issues for Cowichan Lake lamprey and Morrison Creek lamprey for more than 10 years, and more recently on species like rocky mountain ridged mussel, speckled dace, and Pacific lamprey.

Cabrera is a medical herbalist with 35 years of clinical practice. She runs a private herbal medicine clinic with a specialty in holistic oncology and is also a certified shinrin yoku (forest bathing) practitioner, a certified master gardener, and a certified horticulture therapist.

She lives on Vancouver Island, where she and her husband manage Innisfree Farm and Botanic Garden, a seven-acre internationally registered botanic garden. Cabrera is a former CVLT director.

The unique environmental features of the Morrison Creek headwaters have resulted in a biologically rich ecosystem, home to many endangered and threatened species including the one-of-a-kind Morrison Creek lamprey. Volunteers with the Morrison Creek Streamkeepers and with CVLT are trying to preserve a forested area around the headwaters.

The presenters will share their knowledge of the habitat and species of the headwaters, and the CVLT project to protect it.

This is an excellent opportunity for the public to learn more about the biodiversity of the Morrison Creek headwaters.

The lectures are free, though a four-dollar contribution from non-members is appreciated. New memberships are always welcomed.

Anyone interested in this lecture or participating in CVNS activities can contact Comox Valley Nature at: http://cvnature.ca/

