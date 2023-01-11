Comox Valley Nature webinar looks at the effect of clearcutting in Strathcona Provincial Park

Comox Valley Nature is hosting an online lecture with Loys Maingon.

The lecture entitled “Conservation Implications of Clearcutting around Strathcona Provincial Park” is on Sunday, Jan. 15, 7-9 p.m.

To register for the webinar, go to: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3873067520597693784

B.C.’s forests have been so intensively and unsustainably clear-cut over the past five decades that even the premier has publicly acknowledged that they are “exhausted.” This is synonymous with the international designation endorsed at COP15 of “degraded forests.” Strathcona, B.C.’s oldest and biggest provincial park, now stands as a virtual ecological island in a sea of clear cuts. This has important economic and ecological implications for the region and for the management of the park. The government’s stated commitment to “30 per cent by 2030” presents a unique opportunity to complete the 12 pwr cent advocated for in the 1989 Larkin report, and add a further 18 per cent to the park, if only to meet our obligations to future generations.

Maingon is a retired registered professional biologist and research director for the Strathcona Wilderness Institute. An avid naturalist and a professional biologist, he is past president of the Comox Valley Naturalists and current webinar host for the Canadian Society of Environmental Biologists, as well as Secretary for the Association of Professional Biologists of BC. Currently, he is studying alpine and subalpine climate change indicators in Strathcona Park.

This is an excellent opportunity for the public to learn more about the conservation implications of clearcutting around Strathcona Provincial Park.

Anyone interested in this lecture or participating in CVNS activities can visit http://cvnature.ca/

