"Conservation Implications of Clear-cutting around Strathcona Provincial Park" is the discussion at the next CV Nature meeting, Jan. 15. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Nature webinar looks at the effect of clearcutting in Strathcona Provincial Park

Comox Valley Nature is hosting an online lecture with Loys Maingon.

The lecture entitled “Conservation Implications of Clearcutting around Strathcona Provincial Park” is on Sunday, Jan. 15, 7-9 p.m.

To register for the webinar, go to: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3873067520597693784

B.C.’s forests have been so intensively and unsustainably clear-cut over the past five decades that even the premier has publicly acknowledged that they are “exhausted.” This is synonymous with the international designation endorsed at COP15 of “degraded forests.” Strathcona, B.C.’s oldest and biggest provincial park, now stands as a virtual ecological island in a sea of clear cuts. This has important economic and ecological implications for the region and for the management of the park. The government’s stated commitment to “30 per cent by 2030” presents a unique opportunity to complete the 12 pwr cent advocated for in the 1989 Larkin report, and add a further 18 per cent to the park, if only to meet our obligations to future generations.

Maingon is a retired registered professional biologist and research director for the Strathcona Wilderness Institute. An avid naturalist and a professional biologist, he is past president of the Comox Valley Naturalists and current webinar host for the Canadian Society of Environmental Biologists, as well as Secretary for the Association of Professional Biologists of BC. Currently, he is studying alpine and subalpine climate change indicators in Strathcona Park.

This is an excellent opportunity for the public to learn more about the conservation implications of clearcutting around Strathcona Provincial Park.

Anyone interested in this lecture or participating in CVNS activities can visit http://cvnature.ca/

Comox Valleyforestry

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Brian Minter guest speaker at next Comox Valley Horticultural Society meeting

Just Posted

Sitting at 140 lbs, Diesel is a kangal shepherd/cane corso four-year-old mix has been at the branch for nearly 200 days. Photo by the Comox Valley SPCA
Comox Valley SPCA hoping for a match for dog in care for nearly 200 days

"Conservation Implications of Clear-cutting around Strathcona Provincial Park" is the discussion at the next CV Nature meeting, Jan. 15. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Nature webinar looks at the effect of clearcutting in Strathcona Provincial Park

Martha Ponting, Wilma Millette and Pat Acton (l to r) up-cycling the past to create a Steampunk’d future that never existed. Photo supplied
Courtenay gallery goes back to the future with Steampunk’d exhibit

Comox Valley basketball coach Larry Street. Photo by Ali Roddam
Trio Takes: A life-saving meeting