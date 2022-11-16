Alexandra Morton has been battling for the protection of West Coast salmon for decades. Photo supplied

Comox Valley Nature welcomes salmon activist Alexandra Morton for lecture on salmon farms

Comox Valley Nature is hosting an online lecture by Alexandra Morton. The lecture entitled “What we need to do to rescue wild salmon from further decline” is on Sunday, Nov. 20, 7–9 p.m.

Given the current guidelines for COVID-19 prevention, Comox Valley Nature has made arrangements to have a live, online webinar for Alexandra’s presentation.

To register, go to: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8665042658127971854

Morton will provide a brief overview of the impact of marine salmon farms on wild salmon, the current state of the salmon farming industry and the powerful new science being used to understand what we need to do to rescue wild salmon from further decline.

Morton settled in a remote archipelago on the BC coast in 1984 to conduct a long-term study of vocalizations of orca. When it became clear that the industrial salmon farms flooding into the area were disturbing whales and harming wild salmon the whales depended on, Morton began a 35-year effort to convince the government to halt the damage they were encouraging. She published dozens of scientific papers on the impact, built a research station, filed five lawsuits and never lost, and then occupied the farms with First Nations for 280 days. This finally began the process of removing the farms from the archipelago and wild salmon numbers are increasing.

Morton continues trying to protect the rest of the coast by bringing the evidence of cover-up and impact of industrial salmon farming on wild salmon to the politicians regulating the industry.

This is an excellent opportunity for the public to learn more about saving wild pacific salmon.

Meetings are open to the public, including children and youth. The lectures are free, though a $4 contribution from non- members is appreciated. New memberships are always welcomed.

Anyone interested in this lecture or participating in CVNS activities can also contact us at the website: http://cvnature.ca/

