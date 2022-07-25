Comox Valley opens cooling stations to combat heat wave

Kids stay cool at the Rotary Water Park at Lewis Park Monday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 30s all week. Photo by Terry Farrell

With temperatures expected to be in the 30-35C range throughout the week, the Comox Valley Regional District is opening up cooling stations to the general public, from July 25-29.

The Comox Valley Regional District Sports Centre (Vanier Road) will have the Wellness Centre, lobby, and aquarium room all open (regular summer hours).

The Aquatic Centre on Lerwick and Ryan roads will open up the lobby area.

The City of Courtenay is making the upstairs portion of the Filberg Centre accessible as a cooling centre for the public, while the Town of Comox is offering the lobby area of the Community Centre on Noel Avenue as a cooling location.

In Cumberland, the library is open to the public.

Comox Fire Rescue will have its misting station operating during regular business hours, and the water parks at Comox Marina Park, Lewis Park in Courtenay, and the Cumberland Splash Park (at Village Park) will all be open.

The outdoor pool at Lewis Park is another option to stay cool.

In addition to these municipally operated options, the abundance of unsupervised swimming holes along the various local rivers and lakes, are all expected to be busier than usual.

Environment Canada issued an official heat warning for most parts of the province, including the Island.

Island Health is advising all residents to ensure proper hydration this week, and watch for the signs of heat-related illness.

Symptoms of heat-related illness can be mild to severe. They include:

• Heavy sweating

• Muscle cramps

• Rash

• Swelling, especially hands and feet

• Fatigue and weakness

• Light-headedness and/or fainting

• Headache

• Nausea and/or vomiting

• Extreme thirst

• Dark urine and increased urination

More severe symptoms require urgent medical attention. These include high body temperature, flushed skin, light-headedness and/or fainting, confusion, seizures and unconsciousness.

Call 911, move to a cool place, and cool the person with water and fanning.

Drink more fluids regardless of your activity level. Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink. Avoid liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine or large amounts of sugar, as these are less helpful in keeping your body hydrated.

And remember never to leave children or pets unattended in vehicles during this hot spell.

For more information regarding precautions for this weather, visit islandhealth.ca

