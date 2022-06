The Comox Valley RCMP have issues an arrest warrant for Kyle Jardine.

The Comox Valley RCMP have issues an arrest warrant for Kyle Jardine.

The 39-year-old is wanted for failure to comply with the terms of his probation, as well as failure to comply with a release order.

Jardine is described in the RCMP release as being six feet tall, 170 pounds, with blonde haire and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kyle Jardine is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).