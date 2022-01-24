Comox Valley Regional District Area A director announces intention to seek re-election

Daniel Arbour, director for Area A at the Comox Valley Regional District, will seek another term as elected representative at the CVRD.

“Representing the southern region of the Comox Valley is rewarding work,” he said in a press release. “We have 7,500 people spread over five distinct communities with Royston, Union Bay, Fanny Bay, Denman and Hornby, each with different needs and opportunities.”

Over the past three years, Arbour advanced work on key files and brought outside funding to the rural area.

“Some of the accomplishments include securing major provincial funding for fibre optic on Hornby and Denman; helping secure funding for a new water treatment plant on Denman; establishing a new community hall support service for the Royston, Union Bay, and Fanny Bay communities; negotiating a historical agreement with the municipalities to gain access to the municipal sewage system for Area A in partnership with K’omoks First Nation; working on the conversion of the Union Bay Improvement District to the CVRD; and advocating to the provincial and federal governments on many issues affecting rural areas,” he said.

“What I hear is that people appreciate my pragmatic and responsive approach to the daily work of local government, while not being afraid to engage on the bigger issues facing Comox Valley residents and society as a whole.”

Outside of his Area A functions, Arbour has served as chair of the Comox Valley Recreation Commission; as an executive on the Vancouver Island Regional Library Board; as the Union of BC Municipalities coastal representative on shellfish issues; and in 2021 was elected by his B.C. peers on the board of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Looking to the 2022 election, Arbour aims to engage with residents and make a special effort to reach out to young voters in Area A.

“I did some CVRD 101 sessions recently, and I will adapt these for young voters,” he said. “There are many topics of high relevance to youth, such as housing, climate, general life affordability, recreation and public transportation. I think it is important for young residents to understand how local government can make a difference, and hear their suggestions – a lot of what we do sets up the future they will live in.”

Over the coming months, sessions will be advertised in each of the communities. The municipal election is set for Oct. 15.