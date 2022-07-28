Comox Valley Regional District changes focus of swim lesson program

The Comox Valley Regional District Sports and Aquatic centres are launching the new Lifesaving Society’s Swim for Life program. File photo

The Comox Valley Regional District Sports and Aquatic centres are launching the new Lifesaving Society’s Swim for Life program in September 2022.

The Canadian Red Cross will be winding down its swimming program by December to direct more attention to humanitarian demands such as disaster and pandemic response, opioid harm reduction, and caregiving for seniors.

As the Canadian Red Cross began its move away from its water safety program, it worked closely with community partners to ensure a smooth transition towards the Lifesaving Society’s Swim for Life program. Although the CVRD has been offering Lifesaving Society advanced leadership courses for over 40 years, the new Swim to Survive program will focus on teaching age appropriate water skills and lifesaving techniques.

“Whether you are just learning how to swim, or looking to expand your skills and become a national lifeguard, the Lifesaving Society’s Swim for Life program has something for everyone,” said Jennifer Zbinden, Senior Manager of Recreation Services. “We are excited to be able to offer this new program to the community. For more details, visit the CVRD website, or stop by either the Sports or Aquatic centres to pick up the fall recreation guide on August 10th.”

For more information, learn about day camps or view the Program Equivalency Chart .

Registration for fall programs opens Aug. 15.

