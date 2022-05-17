Comox Valley Regional District CVRD collects input about sports field use

The Comox Valley Regional District and municipalities are working to collect input about the use of sports fields. File photo

The Comox Valley Regional District and municipalities are working to collect input about the use of sports fields in the Comox Valley. As the demographics of our communities change and grow, understanding wants and needs of both existing and potentially new users is critical.

This assessment is one of three (aquatic, ice, sports fields) initiatives the CVRD is undertaking in order to provide background information for the 2023 Comox Valley Recreation Commission strategic planning session. These assessments will help guide informative decision-making for regional recreation services.

“Many of our fields are heavily used, and we want to ensure that future investments are well-directed and support all activities,” said Daniel Arbour, chair of the Comox Valley Recreation Commission. “We want to hear not only from our current users but also those who have a vision for growing sports and participants. The more people provide input the better we will be able to invest smartly in our valley’s field infrastructure.”

The assessment focuses on the below sports fields:

•Vanier Secondary grass fields

•Vanier all-weather turf field

•Valley View School grass fields (includes ball diamonds)

•Mark R Isfeld School grass fields

•Highland School grass fields (includes ball diamonds)

•Bill Moore grass field (includes ball diamonds)

•Lewis Park grass fields (includes ball diamonds)

•Martin Park field (includes lacrosse box and ball diamond)

•Standard Park (volleyball courts)

•Village Park grass field

•Woodcote Park grass field

•Queneesh School grass fields

•CFB fields (includes ball diamonds)

•School Fields in Electoral Area A

•School Fields in Electoral Area B

•School Fields in Electoral Area C

The survey will take 5-10 minutes to complete and will be open until 4 p.m. June 3. Responses are anonymous. In-depth field condition assessments will be completed in summer and fall in order to understand the state of each field post-sport season.

To be entered to win a one-year individual membership at the CVRD Sports and Aquatic Centres, fill in your name and phone/email once the survey is complete (survey responses will remain anonymous).

To fill out the survey or for more information, visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/fielduse. Hard copies of the survey are available at the Sports and Aquatics Centres.

Comox Valley Regional District