File photo of CVRD building in Courtenay.

Comox Valley Regional District earthquake exercise happening Sept. 27

The Comox Valley Emergency Program (CVEP), administered by the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD), will be hosting a regional earthquake training exercise on Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the new Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) on Harmston Avenue and other designated locations in the downtown Courtenay area.

The purpose of the exercise is to support staff from First Nation and local governments to gain experience in a regional EOC environment to: practise their roles and responsibilities as guided by the Emergency Program Act; use local emergency operational plans and guidelines; and learn new skills in a controlled realistic learning environment.

The regional EOC exercise was developed by CVEP in partnership with the City of Courtenay, Town of Comox, Village of Cumberland, CVRD and K’ómoks First Nation, with support from the Comox Valley Emergency Support Services, Comox Valley Emergency Radio Communications, Comox Valley Search and Rescue, Courtenay RCMP, as well as mutual aid from Salvation Army, St. John’s Ambulance, Community Cares Peer Outreach, and Emergency Support Services volunteers from Campbell River, Quadra Island and Nanaimo.

Throughout the day, residents may notice planned emergency training exercises occurring and may hear sirens and see emergency vehicles around several key locations where the training exercises are taking place.

“Please do not be alarmed as our teams practise scenarios within the community,” said Howie Siemens, CVRD manager of emergency programs. “By conducting this earthquake exercise our community is one step closer to being prepared if an event of this magnitude ever occurs.”

Residents are encouraged to be self-sufficient during emergency situations. Consider creating an emergency plan and grab-and-go kits for all household members, including pets. To learn more about emergency preparedness and upcoming learning opportunities visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/getprepared.

There will be no changes to the operations of the CVRD office on Sept. 27. Residents are still able to come in person between 8:30 a.m until 4:30 p.m. for assistance.

Comox Valley Regional DistrictEarthquakeEmergency Preparedness

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
DUCHESS OF DIRT: And in a blink, summer is over

Just Posted

Off The Page is hosting a special municipal election series on the podcast. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Off The Page: Talking municipal elections with … seniors

PHOTO FINISH: Dorian Baird, 11, zips over the finish line in his Delorean time machine soap box race car during the Sept. 17 Dustin Riley Soap Box Derby at Ucluelet’s Bay Street. Dorian went on to win top spot of the Tier B group. (Nora O’Malley photos)
PHOTOS: 2022 Dustin Riley Soap Box Derby in Ucluelet

John Cox captured an array of fall colours on a hike to Paradise Meadows.
DUCHESS OF DIRT: And in a blink, summer is over

Winger Brandon Hudson runs by an SFU defender during Saturday’s 50-10 Comox Valley Kickers win in men’s rugby action in Cumberland. Photo by Terry Farrell
PHOTOS: Comox Valley Kickers men and women at opposite ends of lopsided scores in weekend rugby action