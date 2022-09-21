Comox Valley Regional District earthquake exercise happening Sept. 27

The Comox Valley Emergency Program (CVEP), administered by the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD), will be hosting a regional earthquake training exercise on Sept. 27, from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. in the new Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) on Harmston Avenue and other designated locations in the downtown Courtenay area.

The purpose of the exercise is to support staff from First Nation and local governments to gain experience in a regional EOC environment to: practise their roles and responsibilities as guided by the Emergency Program Act; use local emergency operational plans and guidelines; and learn new skills in a controlled realistic learning environment.

The regional EOC exercise was developed by CVEP in partnership with the City of Courtenay, Town of Comox, Village of Cumberland, CVRD and K’ómoks First Nation, with support from the Comox Valley Emergency Support Services, Comox Valley Emergency Radio Communications, Comox Valley Search and Rescue, Courtenay RCMP, as well as mutual aid from Salvation Army, St. John’s Ambulance, Community Cares Peer Outreach, and Emergency Support Services volunteers from Campbell River, Quadra Island and Nanaimo.

Throughout the day, residents may notice planned emergency training exercises occurring and may hear sirens and see emergency vehicles around several key locations where the training exercises are taking place.

“Please do not be alarmed as our teams practise scenarios within the community,” said Howie Siemens, CVRD manager of emergency programs. “By conducting this earthquake exercise our community is one step closer to being prepared if an event of this magnitude ever occurs.”

Residents are encouraged to be self-sufficient during emergency situations. Consider creating an emergency plan and grab-and-go kits for all household members, including pets. To learn more about emergency preparedness and upcoming learning opportunities visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/getprepared.

There will be no changes to the operations of the CVRD office on Sept. 27. Residents are still able to come in person between 8:30 a.m until 4:30 p.m. for assistance.

