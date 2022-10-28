Comox Valley Regional District hosting series of Sewer Conveyance Project open houses

The Comox Valley will see significant sewer system upgrades along some of the area’s busiest roads starting next spring – and to help people get prepared, information about traffic and construction impacts will be shared at a series of events this November.

The Comox Valley Sewer Conveyance Project will route sewer pipes further inland where they will no longer be vulnerable to damage by waves, rocks and logs. This project is key to protecting the coastline, resolving environmental risk, and preparing for future growth. Construction will affect all area residents and businesses along Comox Road and through downtown Comox. This complex project requires careful consideration – and clear communication – around construction, traffic, environmental and archeological impacts.

To learn more, residents are invited to attend one of four open houses in November.

In-person open houses

Monday, Nov. 7, 2-4 p.m., Little Red Church, 2182 Comox Ave., Comox

Thursday, Nov. 10, 4-6 p.m., Little Red Church, 2182 Comox Ave., Comox

Thursday, Nov. 17, 4:30-6:30 p.m., CVRD Civic Room, 770 Harmston Ave., Courtenay

Online Webinar:

Monday, Nov. 14, noon-1 p.m. via Zoom. (Register at connectcvrd.ca/conveyanceproject)

“This is a complex project with construction impacts, traffic impacts and environmental and archaeological considerations. The reality is that anyone who lives, works or travels to/from the K’ómoks First Nation and the town of Comox will be impacted,” said Russell Dyson, CAO of the Comox Valley Regional District. “The CVRD is working with many jurisdictions and partners to deliver this project smoothly and efficiently and minimize impacts where we can. Key to this will be regular and open communication with residents about what to expect during the construction period and how to plan accordingly.”

Construction on this project is expected to start in the summer of 2023 and last 18-24 months. In addition to replacing the pipes and pump stations that move raw sewage to the treatment plant, this project involves important upgrades through the town of Comox, including new roundabouts at Glacier View Drive and Comox Avenue; and at Rodello Street and Comox Avenue. Incorporating these improvements as part of the conveyance project will minimize construction and traffic disruptions for all impacted residents.

For more information and to view an interactive map of the construction and traffic impacts, visit connectcvrd.ca/conveyanceproject

