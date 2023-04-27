Comox Valley Regional District launches a new online engagement tool

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) has recently launched a new online engagement tool.

Engage Comox Valley will replace the previous online engagement system, Connect CVRD, with enhanced features to consult with residents year-round on projects and initiatives for the CVRD and Comox Strathcona Waste Management Service (CSWM).

“We are excited to be launching this new platform to the community,” explains deputy chief administrative officer James Warren. “Having an opportunity to meet people online for discussions on projects affecting them provides another opportunity for residents to be part of the conversation and the decision-making process. Living in a busy digital world, we want to ensure that all residents have an opportunity for their voices to be heard on projects and initiatives happening in the region.”

Residents who previously had an account with Connect CVRD are encouraged to visit www.engagecomoxvalley.ca and reset their profiles and passwords.

Comox Valley Regional District