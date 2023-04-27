The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) has recently launched a new online engagement tool. Black Press file photo

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) has recently launched a new online engagement tool. Black Press file photo

Comox Valley Regional District launches a new online engagement tool

Engage Comox Valley will replace Connect CVRD

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) has recently launched a new online engagement tool.

Engage Comox Valley will replace the previous online engagement system, Connect CVRD, with enhanced features to consult with residents year-round on projects and initiatives for the CVRD and Comox Strathcona Waste Management Service (CSWM).

“We are excited to be launching this new platform to the community,” explains deputy chief administrative officer James Warren. “Having an opportunity to meet people online for discussions on projects affecting them provides another opportunity for residents to be part of the conversation and the decision-making process. Living in a busy digital world, we want to ensure that all residents have an opportunity for their voices to be heard on projects and initiatives happening in the region.”

Residents who previously had an account with Connect CVRD are encouraged to visit www.engagecomoxvalley.ca and reset their profiles and passwords.

Comox Valley Regional District

Previous story
Comox Valley Regional District seeking public input for Agricultural Plan

Just Posted

Ella Oldaker working hard during the Skills Canada British Columbia Provincials 2023 in Abbotsford April 19, 2023. Photo by Lesley Stav
Two Valley chefs golden at Skills provincial competition

5th Street between Cliffe and England avenues, as well as a section of Duncan Avenue between the alleyways on the north and south sides of 5th Street, will be closed to vehicle traffic this Friday, April 28 from 6 a.m. until around 1 p.m.
Portion of Fifth Street in Courtenay to be closed for paving Friday morning

Cumberland’s Weird Church (formerly known as Cumberland United Church) stands at the corner of Penrith and First. There is a fundraiser this Friday to help pay for a new roof. Black Press file photo.
Cumberland’s Weird Church hosting Friday fundraiser for building upgrades

Pet Treat Bakery opened in 2010 as many involved with Beaufort were pet lovers and wanted to create employment for people with diverse abilities. Photo supplied
Comox Valley’s Pet Treat Bakery good for pets and the larger community