Comox Valley Regional District seeking public input for Agricultural Plan

Public sessions being held on a variety of topics, May 10 and May 17

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) is updating the Comox Valley Agricultural Plan to reflect the current issues and opportunities in agricultural production and help strengthen and grow the local agri-food sector.

“If you are a farmer in the Comox Valley, an agri-food business owner, a farm worker, or someone keen to get into the sector, we really want to hear from you,” explains Alana Mullaly, General Manager of Planning and Development. “Engagement sessions are happening May 10 and May 17 that will explore key issues facing the agricultural sector through facilitated discussion. We know this is a really busy time for farmers and thank you very much for sharing your experiences and insight.”

Be part of the conversation by attending sessions at the Merville Hall on May 10 and May 17.

Wednesday, May 10 Sessions:

• Land Use Planning and Agriculture: explore how existing CVRD planning tools reflect agricultural priorities and discuss how they can be used to benefit the agriculture sector.

Time: 4–5:30 p.m.

Emergency Planning and Agriculture: explore the role of the CVRD, member municipalities, and other partners in

supporting emergency preparedness and response for agriculture.

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17 Sessions:

Agricultural Priorities and Water: explore the role of the CVRD in watershed stewardship and participate in a review of the priorities identified in the Tsolum River Agricultural Watershed Plan to highlight opportunities for the Agricultural Plan.

Time: 4–5:30 p.m.

Business Viability and the Agri-Food Sector: discuss elements of success for healthy agricultural businesses. Explore existing resources and help identify gaps that may exist.

Time: 6–7:30 p.m.

All sessions will be held at the Merville Hall, 1245 Fenwick Road. Sessions will include a presentation and small group discussions. Food will be provided so registration is recommended. Drop-ins are still welcome.

For more information and details on registration visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/agplan

