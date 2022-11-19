Comox Valley Santa’s Workshop accepting donations and bookings for shopping

Santa’s Workshop volunteer elves are well underway in preparing for the upcoming Christmas season.

The community organization helps parents of the Comox Valley with both new and “gently used” gifts for their children from newborns to 15 years of age. Santa’s Workshop ‘elves’ clean, repair, restore and repackage toys readying them for distribution in December. There are also puzzles, games, books, activities, dolls and bikes, all of which put huge smiles on children’s faces on Christmas day.

Parents can call the workshop anytime and make an appointment to “shop” for their children from Dec 1-22. Pre-registration is required by calling 250-897-0098 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday to Friday. Grandparents’ shopping day is Dec. 14, please call to make an appointment for that day.

“The workshop is accepting donations of new and ‘gently used’ items along with bikes and cash at this time,” said Santa’s Workshop spokesperson, Barb Metheral. “Please go through your excess toy items that may not be used, and donate them to our worthwhile cause. Our shelves can always use more items, so your assistance is much appreciated.”

All donations can be dropped off at the workshop, at Unit 3, 3080 Kilpatrick Avenue (Newport Village building) – across from Loomis/Walmart.

Courtenay drop boxes are located at the Cliffe Avenue A&W, Best Buy, Bubbles & Fizz, Canadian Tire, CIBC-Lerwick, Coast Capital Savings-Lerwick, Courtenay Museum, Dairy Queen, Driftwood Mall, Fabricland, Habitat for Humanity, I HOS Gallery, Island Honda, London Drugs, Mosiac Vision Centre-Lerwick, Old Farm Market, Shoppers Drugmart, Cliffe Avenue Thrifty Foods, Walmart, and Winners.

Comox locations include Alitis Investment Council – Aspen, Coastal Community Credit Union – Comox Avenue, Comox Mall, Scotia Bank, Slegg Construction, Uptown Dental Centre.

“Our thanks to Ryan Williams of ReMax for his assistance in finding us a location this year, it was a difficult task, and we applaud Ryan for his knowledge & determination to help make our workshop happen for our Comox Valley kids,” said Metheral. “Also, a huge thank you to Joe Wilson, business manager of Newport Village who so kindly secured the lease and building and we appreciate his great assistance in the setting-up of the workshop.

“Thank you Comox Valley residents for all your donations & assistance both this season and in past years, we couldn’t do this without your help. And to all our dedicated ‘elves’ a huge thank you for your continued efforts and enthusiasm – you all help to make this cause so successful and lots of fun. Let’s all make our 2022 Christmas season another wonderful year for our Comox Valley kids.”

